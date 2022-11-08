Buckner recorded seven tackles (four solo) and one sack during Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Patriots.

Buckner assisted on two tackles of Patriots' quarterback Mac Jones, as he split sacks with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and linebacker Zaire Franklin in the first and second quarters, respectively. The defensive tackle has now totaled five sacks since Week 5, and he'll look to add to this number this coming Sunday versus the Raiders.