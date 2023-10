Buckner had three tackles (two solo) including a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 37-28 loss to the Saints.

Buckner got to Derek Carr early in the second quarter and stripped the ball from the quarterback in the process that was recovered by the Colts and led to a Zack Moss touchdown minutes later. Buckner is up to four sacks on the year -- tied with Samson Ebukam for the team lead -- and the former is on pace to match his sack total of eight in 2022.