Colts' DeForest Buckner: Three tackles in opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buckner had three total tackles, a QB hit and hurry in Sunday's win over Miami.
Indy dominated the Dolphins on defense but Buckner surprisingly didn't make major contributions. He was healthy after dealing with a back injury late in the preseason as he played on 32 of the defense's 47 snaps. It likely won't take him long to get his first sack of the season.
More News
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Full go for Week 1•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Dealing with back injury•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Past foot issue•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Production hurt by injury in 2024•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Gets another sack Sunday•