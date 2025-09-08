default-cbs-image
Buckner had three total tackles, a QB hit and hurry in Sunday's win over Miami.

Indy dominated the Dolphins on defense but Buckner surprisingly didn't make major contributions. He was healthy after dealing with a back injury late in the preseason as he played on 32 of the defense's 47 snaps. It likely won't take him long to get his first sack of the season.

