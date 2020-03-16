Colts' DeForest Buckner: Traded to Colts
The Colts have traded a first-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for Buckner, who has already signed an extension with his new team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bucker's presence in Indianapolis will provide a significant upgrade to the Colts' defensive front, and his extension makes him the second-highest paid defensive tackle in league history, behind only the Rams' Aaron Donald.
