Colts' DeForest Buckner: Traded to Colts

The Colts have traded a first-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for Buckner, who has already signed an extension with his new team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bucker's presence in Indianapolis will provide a significant upgrade to the Colts' defensive front, and his extension makes him the second-highest paid defensive tackle in league history, behind only the Rams' Aaron Donald.

