Buckner made eight tackles, including two sacks, while deflecting a pass and forcing a fumble in Thursday's 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos.

Buckner recorded his first two sacks of the campaign in Thursday's contest, one of which forced Russell Wilson to fumble, which Denver recovered. The defensive tackle has been limited by injuries early this season, but he is now up to 20 tackles with two sacks and a pass deflection while both forcing and recovering a fumble over five games.