Colts' DeForest Buckner: Two sacks in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buckner had two sacks, five total tackles and four QB hits in Sunday's win over the Chargers.
After failing to register a sack in his first four games, Buckner has three sacks over his last three games.
More News
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Gets first sack of season•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Good to go Week 4•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Dealing with back issue•
-
Colts' DeForest Buckner: Three tackles in opener•