Buckner (hip) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Buckner didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he'll have a chance to suit up Sunday. It's unclear when the injury occurred, but the former All-Pro defensive lineman finished the season opener with four tackles across 60 defensive snaps and added three QB hurries. If he's unable to suit up in Week 2, Tyquan Lewis would likely step into an expanded role against Jacksonville.