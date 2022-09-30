Colts head coach Frank Reich said Friday that Buckner (elbow) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Buckner didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he'll still have a chance to suit up Sunday. The veteran defensive end has played at least 70 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of the first three games this season and has recorded 12 tackles (six solo). If he's ruled out, Byron Cowart and Eric Johnson would be candidates for increased roles next to Grover Stewart in the middle of the Indianapolis' defensive line.