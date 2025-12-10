Buckner (neck) had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, Mike Chappell of FOX 59/CBS 4 Sports reports.

Buckner will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. The defensive tackle has been on injured reserve since Nov. 7. The Colts have 21 days to add Buckner back to the active roster, and such a move could transpire prior to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, though he would presumably need to upgrade to full practice participation without any setbacks first.