Buckner (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 matchup versus Atlanta in Berlin, Germany.

Buckner missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday. With the Colts flying overseas to Berlin ahead of Sunday's game, the team elected to have Buckner remain stateside rather than make the trip. Neville Gallimore and Adetomiwa Adebawore could both see more defensive snaps against the Falcons in Buckner's absence.