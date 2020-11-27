Buckner is on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test result, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Buckner landed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week, but he won't be available Sunday against the Titans now that a positive test has been confirmed. He could be back for Week 13 if he clears the league's virus-related protocols. Tyquan Lewis should receive another start at defensive tackle for the Colts.

More News