Buckner (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

The veteran defensive lineman returned to practice this week after missing the Colts' last four contests due to a neck injury, but it appears he's not ready for in-game action just yet. Through nine appearances this season, Buckner has tallied 42 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, across 424 defensive snaps. While he remains on the injured reserve list Sunday, Neville Gallimore will likely start on Indianapolis' defensive line.