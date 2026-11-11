Burks played 17 of the Colts' 64 offensive snaps in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys, finishing with a zero-yard reception on his lone target.

A rookie seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma, Burks has seen sparse playing time through the Colts' first nine games. He's logged less than one-third of the snaps in each of those contests and has posted a 6-60-0 receiving line on nine targets go with 21 yards on three carries. Despite his modest output to date, Burks could nonetheless be primed for more opportunities in the Indianapolis passing game over the second half of the season. Tight end Tyler Warren will likely rank as the team's top pass-catching option, but the Colts should have plenty of targets left over after trading away Josh Downs to the Chiefs on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top wideout Alec Pierce (heel) lacks a clear timeline to return from injured reserve.