Colts coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Burks and Anthony Gould will step into larger roles after the team traded Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

A rookie seventh-round pick with 4.30 speed, Burks has caught six of nine targets for 60 yards across 49 routes (18.3 percent target rate, 1.22 yards per route). He won't necessarily see a lot of targets in an offense that runs through the RBs and TEs, but Burks should at least get far more playing time in the second half of the season, if only because the Colts' other wideouts are veterans with minimal history of production. Laquon Treadwell and Ashton Dulin are the other favorites for regular playing time, and Nick Westbook-Ikhine is also on the roster.