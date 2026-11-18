Burks failed to haul in either of his two targets during the Colts' 24-22 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also recorded one tackle on special teams.

With Josh Downs and Keenan Allen being shipped off to the Chiefs and 49ers, respectively, at the Nov. 10 deadline, the Colts turned to Burks, Laquon Treadwell and Anthony Gould to serve as the top wideouts for Week 10. Burks' 34 offensive snaps were a season high and second among Indianapolis' wide receivers, but the rookie seventh-rounder failed to record a catch for the fifth time in 10 regular-season games, with one of his intended passes from Daniel Jones being intercepted by Michael Taaffe midway through the second quarter. Gould is working through a toe injury, so Burks could step into a bigger role on offense if the former is unable to play against the Texans on Thursday.