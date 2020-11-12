Harris could see a few specially designed plays from the backfield Week 10 against the Titans, Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Harris was brought on to the active roster primarily to be used as a wide receiver, and he was targeted four times in the passing game in the Week 9 loss to Baltimore. What's unique is that he also carried the ball twice for 28 yards on jet sweeps, and this isn't a pattern likely to stop as long as he's active. In fact, coach Frank Reich said Monday that he intends to give Harris a few plays that would have typically gone to Nyheim Hines. This doesn't necessarily indicate a major uptick from last week's 16 offensive snaps is on the horizon, but when he's on the field, Reich hopes to use the undrafted rookie in a manner that keeps defenses guessing.