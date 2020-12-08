Harris rushed once for a loss of three yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Texans.

Head coach Frank Reich occasionally scripts a play or two for Harris in each game, typically of the jet sweep variety. It didn't work against the Texans, as Justin Reid stuffed him behind the line of scrimmage. The undrafted rookie out of Southern Mississippi isn't relevant in season-long fantasy formats, but he can be an intriguing DFS tournament play in the right setting.