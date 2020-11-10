The Colts signed Harris to the active roster Tuesday.
Harris was elevated from the practice for the Week 9 matchup against the Ravens, and he performed quite well, catching all four targets for 27 yards and rushing twice for 28 yards. It was enough for the Colts to sign him to the 53-man roster. The 5-foot-8, 178-pound rookie was more productive on the ground (541 yards, five touchdowns) in his final season at Southern Mississippi than he was as a receiver (346 yards, three scores), and he could handle a similar gadget role with the Colts moving forward.