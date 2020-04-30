Colts' DeMichael Harris: Joins Colts as UDFA
Harris signed a contract with the Colts as an undrafted free agent.
Harris spent his final two collegiate seasons at Southern Mississippi and worked as both a running back and wide receiver. He had 113 carries for 541 yards and caught 34 passes for 346 yards with 10 total touchdowns in 2019.
