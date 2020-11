Harris had two carries for 19 yards and one reception for one yard on his only target in Sunday's win over Green Bay.

Harris played on 16 of the offense's 84 snaps, which is a surprise since Indy's receiving corps was at full strength with T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox healthy. He'll likely continue to have a minor role in the offense, but he's worth keeping tabs on in deep formats or if injuries strike again in the receiving corps.