Harris had one reception for 21 yards on his lone target in Thursday's win over Tennessee.

Harris was targeted four times in the passing game in the Week 9 loss to Baltimore and also had two carries for 28 yards on jet sweeps. He played on just nine of the offense's 70 snaps, compared to 16 snaps in Week 9 as the return of T.Y. Hilton from a groin injury likely limited his playing time. With the emergene of Michael Pittman and Hilton back to full strength, Harris will likely have a limited role in a Week 11 matchup against Green Bay.