Harris caught his only target for one yard and had one carry for two yards during Sunday's 45-26 loss to the Titans.
The 22-year-old played 11 offensive snaps and continues to have a minor role in the Indianapolis offense. Harris is unlikely to become much more involved with the rest of the team's wideouts and tight ends currently healthy.
