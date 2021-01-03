Harris (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Harris didn't have any issues fielding a full practice workload throughout the week, but he's been passed up for a spot in the active lineup for the regular-season finale. Ashton Dulin and Dezmon Patmon get the bump ahead of Harris for Week 17, as Indianapolis prepares for a matchup against Jacksonville's No. 27 pass defense.
More News
-
Colts' DeMichael Harris: Ineffective in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' DeMichael Harris: Receives two touches•
-
Colts' DeMichael Harris: Keeps small role in offense•
-
Colts' DeMichael Harris: Limited role Thursday•
-
Colts' DeMichael Harris: Could see more designed runs•
-
Colts' DeMichael Harris: Joins active roster•