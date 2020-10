Harris had three receptions for 29 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

The undrafted free agent from Southern Mississippi had more targets and playing time (12 snaps on offense) in his first game after being promoted from the practice squad than Ashton Dulin (6 snaps) or Daurice Fountain (healthy scratch). While Indy's offense doesn't offer a lot of opportunities, Harris is someone to watch as he could move into a larger role or lay a larger claim to the No. 4 receiver spot.