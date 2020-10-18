Autry (ankle) is active Week 6 against Cincinnati.
Autry will join fellow defensive end Justin Houston (hip) on the active roster, giving the Colts nine healthy defensive lineman available for the home matchup. Autry is coming off his best statistical performance of the season, racking up a season-high seven combined tackles against the Browns.
