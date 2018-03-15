Autry has agreed to a three-year deal with the Colts that could net him up to $17.8 million dollars, Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Autry served as a rotation defensive lineman for the Raiders at both defensive end and defensive tackle last season, notching 36 tackles (23 solo) and a career-high 5.0 sacks for the club. He may have an opportunity to compete for a starting role with the Colts, but he should serve as a rotational player at a minimum again in 2018.