Autry (eye) returned to Sunday's game against Atlanta, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Although unclear, Autry likely got poked in the eye during the game, and shook the injury off following the halftime break. Now that he's returned, expect him to slot into his usual role as a starting defensive tackle.

