The Colts activated Autry (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Autry was limited by an illness in his return to practice Thursday, but it seems like he has a solid chance of returning from his two-game absence during Sunday's tilt against the Texans. Over his last three appearances, Autry has notched four sacks.
