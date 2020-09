Autry is likely to start at defensive end opposite Justin Houston with Kemoko Turay (ankle) placed on the regular season PUP list, The Athletic reports.

The Colts will likely have a rotation on the defensive line with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Ben Banogu also getting time at defensive end. Autry will also likely get time at defensive tackle as well. Moving outside more could result in a few more sacks. Autry had 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 14 games in 2019.