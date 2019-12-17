Play

Autry is in the concussion protocol, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

Autry played his usual allotment of snaps in Monday night's loss to the Saints, so it is unknown precisely when he suffered the injury. He has until Sunday to clear the concussion protocol if he wants to go against the Panthers. Tyquan Lewis and Margus Hunt would be the likely candidates to replace the 29-year-old if he is unable to make it back in time.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories