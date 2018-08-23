Autry is dealing with a lower leg injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

The good news is the Colts don't appear to be too concerned with Autry's ailment. By all accounts, Indianapolis is playing it safe and ensuring that Autry avoids an immediate setbacks. The primary focus is to make sure Autry is available for the regular season. Don't be surprised if the Colts shut him down for the remainder of the preseason as an precautionary measure.

