Autry (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Autry has yet to exit the league's concussion protocol after exhibiting concussion-like symptoms in Week 15. If Autry sits out, Margus Hunt, Tyquan Lewis and Trevon Conley figure to see additional work at defensive tackle.

