Colts' Denico Autry: Listed as questionable
Autry (back) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Autry did not practice Friday after having been absent from the injury report Wednesday and Thursday. The nature and severity of Autry's back injury remain undisclosed, but if he were to miss any time expect Hassan Ridgeway to slot into the starting lineup.
