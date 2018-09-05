Colts' Denico Autry: Off injury report
Autry (leg) is not listed on Tuesday's injury report.
Autry was battling a lower-leg issue earlier during the preseason, but it wasn't expected to be of much concern. Tuesday's injury report confirms that notion and the fifth-year defensive tackle shouldn't be in any danger of missing the regular-season opener with his new team.
