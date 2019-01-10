Autry (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs.

Autry did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday, and was a limited participant Thursday. The starting defensive tackle appears to be nursing a shoulder injury picked up during last week's wild-card win over the Texans, and could be a game-time decision. If Autry were to miss any time Hassan Ridgeway would benefit from increased defensive snaps.

