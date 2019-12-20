Play

Autry (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The 29-year-old sustained the concussion during Monday's loss to the Saints and has yet to clear the concussion protocol. Tyquan Lewis and Trevon Coley figure to see increased work at defensive tackle as a result of Autry's absence.

