Colts' Denico Autry: Out with hamstring
Autry is out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a hamstring injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Autry hurt his hamstring in the third quarter and was shortly thereafter ruled out. With Hassan Ridgeway (calf) inactive, the Colts will turn to Al Woods and Grover Stewart to man their interior defensive line.
