Autry (ankle/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
Autry didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, and despite getting on the field without limitations Friday, he'll enter the weekend with a questionable designation. He appears on track to play, but his final status won't be revealed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
