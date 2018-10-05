Colts' Denico Autry: Questionable to return Thursday
Autry is questionable to return to Thursday's game with a hamstring injury.
With Hassan Ridgeway (calf) inactive, the Colts now find themselves thin on the interior defensive line if Autry misses the rest of Thursday's contest. Grover Stewart appears to be in line to see additional snaps as long as Autry remains out.
