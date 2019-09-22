Autry (eye) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It's unclear how Autry suffered the injury, but it's likely he was poked in the eye. The hope is that the 29-year-old just needs some time to shake it off then return, but as long as he's out, Tyquan Lewis and Grover Stewart at the leading candidates to see an increase in snaps.