Colts' Denico Autry: Reaches three-year deal with Indy
Autry agreed Wednesday with the Colts on a three-year, $17.8 million contract, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Autry served as a rotational defensive lineman for the Raiders at both end and tackle last season, notching 36 tackles (23 solo) and a career-high 5.0 sacks. He may have an opportunity to compete for a starting role with the Colts, but he should serve as a rotational player at a minimum again in 2018.
