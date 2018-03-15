Autry agreed Wednesday with the Colts on a three-year, $17.8 million contract, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Autry served as a rotational defensive lineman for the Raiders at both end and tackle last season, notching 36 tackles (23 solo) and a career-high 5.0 sacks. He may have an opportunity to compete for a starting role with the Colts, but he should serve as a rotational player at a minimum again in 2018.