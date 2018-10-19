Autry (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Autry will miss his second consecutive game of the season after suffering a hamstring injury during the Colts' loss to the Patriots in Week 5. A timetable for the defensive end's recovery remains undisclosed, and Al Woods and Grover Stewart will continue to play increased defensive snaps as long as Autry remains sidelined.