Autry had three sacks, two forced fumbles and seven tackles in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.

Autry entered the game with three sacks on the season, so this performance may be a bit fluky. Still, he has 14 QB hurries in eight games, according to Pro Football Focus, so he's been getting consistent pressure on the quarterback. Autry just needs to stay healthy after missing five games due to injury (ankle and hamstring) this season.