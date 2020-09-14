Autry had two tackles, two sacks and two tackles for a loss in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville. Autry started at defensive end and played on 38 of the defense's 50 snaps.
Autry took over a starting role at defensive end with Kemoko Turay on the PUP list and had an immediate impact. He had the most defensive snaps of any Colts defensive lineman.
