Autry (concussion) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Autry will miss his second straight game due to this concussion. The 29-year-old had felt regression in the sack department, recording 3.5 after posting nine last year, but he still managed to accrue 17 quarterback pressures compared to 18 last season. Expect Tyquan Lewis and Margus Hunt to both enjoy upticks in usage in Autry's stead.