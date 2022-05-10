site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Dennis Kelly: Signs with Indianapolis
RotoWire Staff
May 10, 2022
Colts signed Kelly on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers. The veteran figures to provide valuable depth along the Colts' dominant offensive line during the 2022 campaign.
