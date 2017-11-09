The Colts activated Good (wrist) from injured reserve Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The transaction sets the stage for Good to make his first appearance since Week 1 in Sunday's game against the Steelers. The return of Good, who can slot in at either tackle or guard, should bring more stability to Colts offensive line that has surrendered an NFL-high 36 sacks this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories