Colts' Denzelle Good: Declared out for Saturday's game
Good (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Good suffered a knee injury in Week 15 against the Broncos and will be unable to suit up, even with nine days of rest between games. In his absence, look for Joe Haeg to move to right tackle, while Le'Raven Clark takes over at right guard.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...