Good (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Good suffered a knee injury in Week 15 against the Broncos and will be unable to suit up, even with nine days of rest between games. In his absence, look for Joe Haeg to move to right tackle, while Le'Raven Clark takes over at right guard.

