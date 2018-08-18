Colts' Denzelle Good: Hopes to return next week
Good hopes to return from a grade two hamstring tear next week, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Good hasn't been able to work with the team much as he's rehabbed his injury, missing the team's first preseason game. When he returns he'll be expected to operate as a backup tackle for Indianapolis.
