Colts' Denzelle Good: Nearing return to action
Good (wrist) has a strong chance of playing in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
While the report did not guarantee a return, Colts coach Chuck Pagano assured a fair amount of confidence that Good will be back. If he is back, the Colts could witness a stronger running game.
